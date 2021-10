Halloween sitcom episodes aren’t meant to be scary scary. “Stevil” aside, we tune in to Halloween episodes because they’re a fun twist on the ol’ sitcom format. The characters you love step out of their comfort zone and get a gentle jolt before returning to the status quo. Bob’s Burgers has an episode where the family tries to give Louise the one thing she’s never had: a good scare. Home Improvement showed the horrifying awkwardness of dating in middle school. Bewitched conjured up some storybook critters to run amok through the neighborhood. These are all the right kind of spooks and scares! They’re fun, superficial, and not at all meant to make you think about your own issues! Twenty years ago, though, Frasier looked at all of those Halloween sitcom tropes and said, “But how does Halloween really make you feel?” The answer was—and is—terrifying.

