Patty Tavatanakit has won the LPGA's Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year, the second-ever Thai to capture the award, following Moriya Jutanugarn in 2013. The 22-year-old Tavatanakit began the year by winning the ANA Inspiration, becoming the first rookie to win a major since Juli Inkster in 1984. Tavatanakit also has eight top-10 finishes and two top-20s, earning her 1,134 points in 17 events. Leona Maguire, who's 355 points behind Tavatanakit in second place, will not be able to catch the former UCLA All-American with two events left in the LPGA season.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO