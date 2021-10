While things seem as uncertain as ever in the college football polls, with as many ranked teams losing per week as ever before, on paper we're starting to see wheat separating from chaff. In this week's SP+ ratings, the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in FBS are separated by 6.3 points -- nearly the same distance that separates No. 4 from No. 14 and No. 16 from No. 43. We know who the best teams should be moving forward, even if only one top team has managed to avoid a defeat so far.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO