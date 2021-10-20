CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The judge hearing Trump's lawsuit to block January 6 subpoenas once called Capitol rioters a 'violent mob' trying to overthrow the government

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03M6RQ_0cWxeLg100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgHxa_0cWxeLg100
A scene from the Capitol riot.

Brent Stirton/Getty

  • Trump filed a lawsuit to block the release of White House documents about the Capitol riot.
  • Judge Tanya Chutkan was randomly assigned to hear the lawsuit, Reuters reported.
  • Chutkan has previously handed down harsh sentences to Capitol-riot defendants.

A federal judge assigned to former President Donald Trump's lawsuit filed to stop the release of records to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has previously criticized the insurrection and handed out harsh sentences to defendants.

Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, citing executive privilege as a reason that Trump-era White House documents relating to the attack should not be released to the bipartisan congressional committee investigating it.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan was on Tuesday randomly assigned to hear the case, Reuters reported .

In a separate court case earlier this month, Chutkan described the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in January as a "violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government." She added that the crowd posed a "very real danger" to democracy, CNN reported .

The comments came during her sentencing of Matthew Mazzocco , who pleaded guilty to illegally demonstrating in the Capitol. Chutkan sentenced Mazzocco to 45 days in jail, marking the first time a Capitol-riot participant had been sent to jail without prosecutors asking.

The prosecution had asked for home confinement. But, The Washington Post reported, Chutkan said, "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home."

Chutkan has also handed down sentences of at least 14 days to other participants in the insurrection, Reuters reported .

At least 11 participants in the January 6 riot have received sentences so far.

The case filed by Trump, which Chutkan is set to hear, represents a significant point in the congressional committee's attempts to obtain extensive information about the Capitol riot that is held by the National Archives.

Trump argued in the lawsuit that he and his associates were protected by executive privilege and said the committee's subpoenas were "invalid and unenforceable through the Constitution and the laws of the United States."

In addition to issuing subpoenas for the tranche of White House documents, the committee has subpoenaed several of Trump's former aides, including Steve Bannon .

President Joe Biden's administration has flatly rejected the arguments in Trump's lawsuit. The Associated Press reported on Monday that the White House counsel had written to Bannon - who is refusing to comply with the subpoena - saying, "At this point we are not aware of any basis for your client's refusal to appear for a deposition."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 580

Sandra Rognstad
8d ago

well someone please just lock this disgraced orange child up...what a low life......He should not be allowed on American soil

Reply(116)
216
Don’tBeLikeThat
8d ago

If that was a peaceful protest, you and everyone else who feels that way, are clearly on drugs or abuse alcohol regularly!

Reply(52)
147
Benjamin J Warfield
8d ago

Trump must have put both feet in it if the records shows that Trump was the ringleader. The insurrection January 6 they can go back and get him this time for treason

Reply(27)
73
Related
NBC News

Trump urges judge to block IRS from handing over his tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge late Tuesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from giving his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump's taxes have long been the Democrats' "white whale," the lawyers said. The reason given by...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Trump loses bid to keep lawsuit against Twitter in Florida

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump cannot fight his suspension from Twitter in a Florida federal court, but instead must abide by the social media company's terms of service and sue in California, following a judge's ruling. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami said in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Election ‘distracted’ Trump team from pandemic response, Birx tells Congress, saying more than 130,000 people died unnecessarily

The Trump administration was “distracted” by last year’s election and ignored recommendations to curb the pandemic, the White House’s former coronavirus response coordinator told congressional investigators this month. “I felt like the White House had gotten somewhat complacent through the campaign season,” said Deborah Birx, whom President Donald Trump chose...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Executive Privilege#Reuters#Cnn#The Washington Post
CBS News

White House rejects more Trump claims of executive privilege

President Biden is once again refusing to exert executive privilege over a tranche of documents former President Trump is trying to keep away from a special congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Trump has already filed a lawsuit to block the release of other...
POTUS
KREX

Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of records from former President Donald Trump’s administration at the White House’s urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. In a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

269K+
Followers
19K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy