It was another rainy Tuesday in Storrs. The date was January 28, 2020, two months pre-pandemic. I found myself, a freshman, working a night shift at Dog Lane Cafe. As I look to the register, I notice a stack of tickets piled high on the counter. When I asked my supervisor what it was all about, she explained that we (along with other Storrs Center establishments) received men’s basketball tickets to give out to people. The game was for the next night, a Gampel game against Temple.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO