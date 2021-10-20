CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House unveils plan to "quickly" vaccinate kids ages 5-11

By Oriana Gonzalez
 8 days ago
The White House on Wednesday released its plan to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration of the first COVID-19 shot for that age group. The big picture: The White House said it has secured enough vaccine supply to...

Comments / 41

for/shits/n/giggles
7d ago

Do you think letting a child’s immune system develop further will be compromised? Also take in consideration their low risk of contracting/dying from Covid; it’s going to help them in the long run? Of course not! They know what they’re doing!

Reply
29
caligirl56
6d ago

Nope not going to happen to my grandkids. As soon as California mandate goes into effect my grandkids will be learning from home. Not a vaccine!

Reply(1)
23
Melanie
6d ago

These people are lying. Ain’t no way millions of parents are waiting to get their children vaccinated with these death/sterility shots!!!!

Reply
24
