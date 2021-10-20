CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Police: Man found murdered in backyard of Oklahoma home

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJFkI_0cWxaLXB00

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers are investigating after a body was found in Chickasha.

Authorities say it started when officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to a disturbance in the 900 block of S. 13th St.

1 suspect arrested, 2 others on the run in Luther, wanted by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for multiple charges

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of man in the backyard of the home. Investigators say his body showed obvious signs of trauma consistent with a homicide.

Authorities learned the victim was a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe, so the Chicksaw Nation Lighthorse Police, the FBI, and the OSBI were called in.

Deer Creek family of 14 focuses on 4 year old’s cancer battle

Investigators say a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chickasha, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Luther, OK
Luther, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Chickasha, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

OHP: 19-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Oklahoma woman. Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash along Hwy 70 at Cherry Lane, near Durant. Investigators say 19-year-old Britny Henderson was driving a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Oklahoma County Sheriff#Native American#Osbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

KFOR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy