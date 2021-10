NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capacity LLC (“Capacity”), a leading technology-driven provider of eCommerce and retail fulfillment, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. (“Mitsui USA”). Mitsui USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world. The partnership combines Capacity’s proven 20-year track record with Mitsui USA’s global reach and capabilities in the logistics sector.

