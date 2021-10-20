CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Future of college will involve fewer professors

By Patricia A. Young, Professor of Literacy, Culture and Instructional Design & Technology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr8hT_0cWxWYXs00
Some colleges and universities may be using AI technology to help teach their students. skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage .

Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy.

At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China to learn the Mandarin language.

These examples provide a glimpse into the future of teaching and learning in college. It is a future that will involve a drastically reduced role for full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty who teach face to face.

I forecast this future scenario and other trends in my 2021 book “Human Specialization in Design and Technology: The Current Wave for Learning, Culture, Industry and Beyond.” As a researcher who specializes in educational technology , I see three trends that will further shrink the role of traditional college professors.

1. The rise of artificial intelligence

According to a 2021 Educause Quick Poll report on AI , many institutions of higher education find themselves more focused on the present limited use of AI – for tasks such as detecting plagiarism or proctoring – and not so much the future of AI.

AI’s use in higher education has largely been concerned with digital assistants and chat agents . These technologies focus on the teaching and learning of students.

In my view, universities should broaden their use of AI and conduct experiments to improve upon its usefulness to individual learners. For example, how can colleges use AI to improve student learning of calculus or help students become stronger writers?

However, most universities are slow to innovate .

According to a 2021 poll, some of the challenges to acquiring AI included lack of technical expertise, financial concerns, insufficient leadership and biased algorithms.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are leading the way with new uses of AI. In an immersion lab staged as a food market in China, Rensselaer virtually transports students learning Mandarin Chinese into this market to interact with AI avatars. MIT has devoted millions of dollars to faculty research in AI. One of MIT’s projects – called RAISE, for Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education – will support how people from diverse backgrounds learn AI , and human learning in general.

Professors from the baby-boom generation are retiring, and I expect some of their jobs will not be filled. In many cases, these coveted positions will be replaced by part-time and temporary faculty. I believe the rising use of AI will contribute to this trend, with universities relying more on technology than in-person teaching.

2. Erosion of academic tenure

Tenure is a status that grants professors protections against being outright fired without due cause or extraordinary circumstances. However, the pandemic became a means to dismiss, suspend or terminate tenured faculty . For example, the Kansas Board of Regents in January 2021 voted to allow emergency terminations and suspensions – including for tenured faculty – to alleviate financial pressures placed on universities by the pandemic.

News reports continue to show a steady decline in the number of tenured faculty positions . According to an American Association of University Professors report, the proportion of part-time and full-time nontenure-track faculty grew from 55% in 1975 to 70% in 2015 . Conversely, the proportion of full-time tenured and tenure-track faculty fell from 45% to 30% in that period.

Universities used the pandemic as a reason to override and diminish the power of shared leadership with faculty. That included voiding faculty handbooks, regulations and employment contracts .

Ultimately, the pandemic was an opportunity for universities to downsize unproductive faculty and keep “active practitioners.”

3. The flipped classroom

The flipped classroom provides students with opportunities to view, listen and learn at their own pace through video instruction outside the classroom. It has been around since at least 2007 .

This teaching approach is similar to the way people learn from one another by watching videos on YouTube or TikTok. However, in college the flipped classroom involves prerecorded faculty lectures of course content, whether that be on the causes and effects of the Civil War or the origins of white rice. In class, students build on the professor’s prerecorded lecture and work on activities to assist discussions and expand knowledge. The classroom becomes a place for social interaction and understanding course content. The flipped classroom maximizes instructional time for the professor and students because the lecture comes before the course’s in-class session.

As an example of the operation of a flipped classroom, a professor records a video on a subject area. This allows the same video to be viewed by one student or thousands of students. A human teaching assistant, avatar or chat agent conducts all in-class activities, tests and group work. No additional professors are needed to teach multiple sections of the same course. Professors, in this example, serve a limited role and ultimately will be needed less.

These trends illustrate a profession that I see as being on the cusp of radical transformation.

[ Over 110,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today .]

Patricia A. Young receives funding from University of Maryland Baltimore County, Sherman Center for Early Learning. This grant ends in December 2021.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
gc.edu

Galveston College professors earn doctoral degrees

Congratulations to Galveston College professors, Dr. Conrad Breitbach and Dr. Janene Amyx Davison, on the completion of their doctoral studies at Texas Tech University at Lubbock. Dr. Breitbach has earned a doctorate from the College of Education at Texas Tech, where his dissertation focused on the “Exploration of Practices of...
GALVESTON, TX
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Fewer College Presidents Are Hired With Faculty Input. Here’s Why That Matters.

In the latest blow to shared governance, faculty participation in presidential searches has dropped for the first time in 100 years, according to a survey by the American Association of University Professors. Eighty-eight percent of institutions whose faculty leaders were surveyed this year by the AAUP had faculty members serve...
COLLEGES
Gainesville Daily Register

COLUMN: Looking the future of community colleges

The Aspen Institute, a national leader in the student success agenda, posits that community colleges play a critical role in workforce development. They have a broad mission to provide academic programming and skills training to prepare students for jobs or to transfer to four-year colleges and universities. In order to access and make effective use of community colleges’ training resources, many workers — particularly those with low-incomes and family responsibilities — need services and supports that go beyond what a college typically provides.
GAINESVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Professors#Private College#Private University#Academic Tenure#University Of Maryland#Southern#Ibm#Educause Quick Poll#Ai
grinnell.edu

American Association of University Women Fellowship Awarded to Grinnell College Assistant Professor Sharon Quinsaat

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded a 2021-22 fellowship to scholar and Grinnell College Assistant Professor of sociology, Sharon Quinsaat. Recipients of this fellowship work to continue the work of education, as well as lead community projects to motivate and encourage women and girls in education. Quinsaat is pursuing her Postdoctoral in Social Movements and Migration.
GRINNELL, IA
troubonline.com

Professor instructs on successful pro-life ministry after college

A biology professor said it is important to organize, evaluate and innovate when continuing pro-life work after college at a talk Thursday evening in Pugliese Auditorium. Derek Doroski, who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering, gave a talk on spreading the pro-life message after graduation. He talked about how to...
COLLEGES
University of Arkansas

Education Reform Hosts Boston College Professor as Part of Friday Lecture Series

Michael Hartney, an assistant professor at Boston College, will speak at the U of A on Friday, Oct. 22. His lecture is titled "Unmasked: How COVID-19 Revealed Painful Truths about America's Schools" and will be held at noon in Peabody Hall, room 307. The Friday lecture series is hosted by the Department of Education Reform in the U of A College of Education and Health Professions.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
fsu.edu

FSU College of Law professor elected to American Law Institute

Florida State University College of Law Associate Professor Michael Morley has been selected for membership in the American Law Institute (ALI). Election into ALI is an extremely prestigious honor, bestowed on the nation’s most prominent judges, lawyers, and law professors. The institute is the leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize, and improve the law.
FLORIDA STATE
springfield.edu

Springfield College Professor of Psychology and Doctoral Student Earn Courage Grant

Springfield College Professor of Psychology Sally M. Hage, along with doctoral student Mary Iellamo, recently were named grant recipients from the The Center for Institutional Courage, a grant program that focuses on institutional courage and institutional betrayal, with emphasis on unstudied institutions and marginalized populations. Hage was one of 15...
COLLEGES
Register Citizen

CT community college professor aims to 'reignite the curiosity' in science

WINSTED — Tara Jo Holmberg wants to give all her science students at Northwestern Connecticut Community College experiences similar to the ones she had growing up. Holmberg, who is entering her 20th year at the college where she teaches environmental science and biology, was awarded this year’s STEM science achievement honor from the Connecticut Science Center.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kniakrls.com

Central College Professor Jay Wackerly Awarded National Science Foundation Grant

Jay Wackerly, associate professor of chemistry at Central College, has been awarded a National Science Foundation Award of $235,000 for academic research. The National Science Foundation supports fundamental research and education in all non-medical fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, including computer science and the social sciences. This support advances knowledge to grow the U.S. economy and sustain global leadership.
COLLEGES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Minnesota colleges reporting fewer COVID-19 cases this semester than last fall

Minnesota colleges are reporting fewer COVID-19 cases on their campuses this semester than they did last fall, suggesting high vaccination rates in their communities are helping stave off outbreaks many worried would happen with the contagious delta variant circulating. The Minnesota State system's 30 community colleges and seven universities collectively...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World List

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities. Harvard University came in at number one with a global score of 100.0 while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was second with a score of 97.5. The ranking is created using 13 metrics such as research reputation, number of publications, and how often the university is cited in research. Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and University of Oxford round out the top five.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WJBF

Pamplin College’s Future Fest returns

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- It’s an event that brings current students together with alumni of Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Augusta University. Students get the chance to talk to alumni and see how their liberal arts degree can manifest into a successful career. Dr. Christine Crookall, Associate Dean at Pamplin College says […]
AUGUSTA, GA
KSDK

The future is now in the College of Arts and Humanities at Lindenwood University

Lindenwood University’s new College of Arts and Humanities houses a variety of innovative programs that prepare students for every future. The school connects and cultivates a community of interdisciplinary scholars, artists, and creators who will be armed with a myriad of power skills by the time they graduate. The college...
COLLEGES
calpoly.edu

Dean Damon Fleming Talks Intentional Risk and the Future of the Orfalea College of Business

Dean Damon Fleming joined the Orfalea College of Business in August, after serving as dean at the University of Memphis’ Fogelman College of Business and Economics. Before that, he spent nearly 13 years on the faculty of the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. We caught up with him to discuss his path to Cal Poly, his plans surrounding experiential learning, and why he thinks calculated risk is essential for the future of business.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy