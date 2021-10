The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's game the NFL's last winless team, and they played as if they intended to keep it that way. The offense failed to reach the end zone until the Cincinnati Bengals basically gave them one at the end of the game by refusing to cover receivers underneath, and Joe Burrow through for 271 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals rolled to a 34-11 win at Ford Field.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO