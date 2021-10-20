CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

You Want This : Fisher-Price Toy Rotary Phone Can Make Real Calls

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou Want This: Fisher-Price toy rotary phone that can make real calls. Remember the old Fisher-Price toy phone you had as a kid or saw in every messy playroom? It’s baaaaack. And now, with Bluetooth. Bluetooth makes everything better. This is awesome fun! Haaa. The new (old) toy pairs...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages. Here's how

Ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisher Price#You Want This#Smartphone#Bestbuy Com#Bestbuy#Cnet#Groupon
ETOnline.com

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

What are the hottest toys of 2021 going to be? Well, according to Amazon, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling. Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. Just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have got its start as a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide where many retailers joined in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday.Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes of...
SHOPPING
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
SCOTT, LA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Check out Target's early Black Friday deals here

MINNEAPOLIS — Does holiday shopping include Halloween?. Target just gave customers a first peek at its 2021 early Black Friday deals, which kick off on Oct. 31. That's when the retailer will start its first week of "Holiday Best" deals. According to a press release from Target, any deals advertised...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
BHG

Walmart Announces Black Friday Plan, With Deals Starting the First Week of November

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You might think it's a bit early to start thinking about holiday shopping (I mean, we haven't even dressed up in costumes and gone trick-or-treating!), but it's time to start shopping for everyone on your nice list. There's going to be a shortage of decor, gifts, and toys this year, so you'll want to take care of presents as soon as possible. Plus, it will make for a much less stressful season when you get everything checked off on your to-do list. To help you plan, Walmart recently announced the company's plans for Black Friday, which will begin at the beginning of November.
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

The Real Reason You Can Never Call Your Local Aldi

If you've ever had a grocery-related question — say you're curious about the cost of an item or wondering if a retailer has it in stock, or you're just not loving your purchase and want to ask about the company's return policy — chances are you've simply Googled the grocery store's phone number and given them a call. However, if you want to call your local Aldi supermarket, you're fresh out of luck. Aldi does not provide phone numbers for its individual supermarket branches.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Billboard

Here's Where to Buy the Rolling Stones' Adorable Fisher-Price Toy Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. 'Tis the season for your toddlers to start rockin'. Amid The Rolling Stones' tour this fall, Fisher-Price released an officially-licensed set of Little People collectables featuring the iconic band...
SHOPPING
2 On Your Side

Classic children's toy phone now able to make real phone calls

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — In celebration of classic toy's 60th anniversary, Fisher-Price is releasing a limited edition of the toy that may even appeal to adults. Adults are invited to be kids again with a fully function Chatter Telephone. The toy, which has been used through the years by children to make fictional phone calls, will now be able to connect to phones via bluetooth.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy