WATCH: Edmonton Oilers emerge with high-scoring win over Anaheim Ducks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMglt_0cWxVpOK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jq5AR_0cWxVpOK00

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers earn a 6-5 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Zack Kassian also scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard added a goal and assist for the Oilers, who have won their first three games.

Edmonton goalie Mike Smith yielded four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Mikko Koskinen, who stopped 20 of 21 shots the rest of the way.

Sam Steel and Kevin Shattenkirk scored two goals each, Nicolas Deslauriers also scored and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for Anaheim.

Bouchard swiped the puck toward the Anaheim crease from well below the goal line and it went off the skate of Stolarz and across the line for a 5-4 lead with 9:30 left in the third period.

Draisaitl scored an empty-net goal with 1:01 remaining to make it 6-4, and Shattenkirk scored with 19 seconds left to trim the deficit back to one.

The Oilers trailed 4-3 entering the third period before Kassian scored his second goal on a power play at 5:26 to tie the game.

Shattenkirk scored off a feed from Trevor Zegras as he cut to the net for a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the first period.

The Oilers took advantage of a turnover in the Anaheim zone and Kassian scored off a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to tie it 1-1 at 8:47 of the first.

Smith made a stop on Zegras from in close at 14:44 of the first, and McDavid got loose on the other end and scored eight seconds later to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead.

Steel tied the score 15 seconds later when he scored off a rebound from a tough angle to make it 2-2.

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal to move the Oilers back ahead 3-2 with 31 seconds left in the opening frame.

Deslauriers tied it 3-3 when he scored off a feed from Troy Terry at 8:46 of the second period.

Steel scored again after bringing the puck down the left side and faking out Smith before tucking the puck in the net for a 4-3 edge at 9:59 of the middle period.

–Field Level Media

