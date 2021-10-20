CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Geely and Volvo's Lynk & Co set to expand to Gulf region in Q4 2021

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qOIB_0cWxVQWH00

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Geely (GEELY.UL) and Volvo Car's (VOLVb.ST) joint Lynk & Co brand said on Wednesday it plans to expand its sales network beyond China and Europe to the Gulf region in the fourth quarter of this year.

Lynk & Co, which sells and rents cars to customers on monthly subscriptions, will also begin its Asian market expansion "in due course", it said in a statement.

It will mainly sell its cars through dealers in the Middle East and Asia, like China, rather than use the subscription model it has established in Europe, said Lin Jie, a Geely Auto senior vice president who also oversees Lynk & Co's sales.

He did not specify which countries it planned to enter but said the company would focus on places with a left-hand drive system, like China.

The five-year-old brand, which currently offers just one China-made SUV compact car in hybrid and plug-in hybrid form, saw 29% sales growth in the first half of 2021 to 17,077 units, Geely reported in July.

Last week, its CEO Alain Visser told a car conference in Germany that the company could be profitable within one or two years in Europe.

Lin said the brand had also started to trial a subscription-like service in the eastern Chinese cities of Hangzhou and Ningbo.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia's Macquarie profit doubles on volatile commodities

(Adds background on commodity market, division performance) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group said on Friday first-half profit more than doubled to surpass its own forecast, as volatile commodity markets powered a 60% rise in the division’s profit. The Sydney-based company is also looking to raise A$1.5...
GAS PRICE
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Europe#Asian#Geely Auto#Lynk Co#Chinese
MotorAuthority

Lynk & Co. goes big with Volvo XC90-twinned 09 crossover

Geely's global youth-oriented brand, Lynk & Co., celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday with the start of sales of the 09 mid-size crossover in China. The 09 was first announced in April during Auto Shanghai 2021 and is essentially a Lynk & Co. version of the XC90 crossover from fellow Geely brand Volvo. The 09 is the first Lynk & Co. vehicle to ride on Volvo's SPA modular platform, as all existing Lynk & Co. vehicles use the smaller CMA platform developed by Volvo and Geely. Volvo is a key shareholder of Lynk & Co. together with Geely.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Geely's Lynk & Co Car Brand Launches Mid-size SUV, Heads To Saudi Arabia And Kuwait

Lynk & Co, a mid-range car brand spawned out of Geely's takeover of Volvo Cars, launched a mid-size SUV to take on bestselling electric vehicle models assembled by Tesla and Chinese start-up NIO. The Chinese-Swedish carmaker, which is well-established in European markets like Germany, Denmark and Belgium, said it was...
ECONOMY
techxplore.com

Volvo sets IPO for Oct 28, valuing it up to $23 bn

Swedish car brand Volvo said Monday it was planning its Stockholm stock exchange debut on October 28, targeting a market value of up to 200 billion kronor ($23.1 billion, 19.9 billion euros). The Swedish carmaker first announced its plans to go public in early October, while noting that China's Geely...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
MyTexasDaily

World's First Fossil-Free Steel Vehicle is a Volvo

Volvo's work to remove fossil fuel from the steel used to produce its vehicles took another step forward this week with the introduction of what the company is calling the "world's first vehicle using fossil-free steel." The new vehicle is not a car or an SUV, but a load carrier,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Pulled IPOs At Lenovo, Geely Auto Test Shanghai Star Market's 'hard Technology' Listing Criteria

Chinese companies are getting cold feet from stringent stock-listing requirements in Shanghai, after personal-computer maker Lenovo and carmaker Geely Automobile pulled their applications, cooling "home-listing" momentum. The two industry giants, with US$75 billion in combined annual sales and US$2 billion in earnings, withdrew their initial public offering (IPO) plans this...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Nidec’s e-axle supplied to Geely’s Zeekr brand

Nidec Corporation has announced that Ni200Ex, the company’s 200kW, e-axle traction motor system, is fitted to the ZEEKR 001, an electric vehicle just released by Geely Automobile Group, under its premium brand, “Zeekr.”. Developed based on the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture), which is the EV platform created by Geely Automobile...
CARS
Reuters

Hygiene firm Ecolab to buy Purolite in $3.7 bln deal

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Food safety and hygiene company Ecolab Inc said on Thursday it would buy Purolite, a provider of resin-based purification technology, in an all-cash deal valued at nearly $3.7 billion. Purolite, which operates in more than 30 countries, is expected to post sales of about $400 million...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
automotiveworld.com

Nidec’s traction motor system, E-Axle 200kW model, drives the first model of Geely Automobile Group’s premium EV brand, Zeekr

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) today announced that Ni200Ex, the Company’s 200kW, E-Axle traction motor system, has made its way into ZEEKR 001, an electric vehicle newly released by Chinese auto giant Geely Automobile Group, under its premium brand, “Zeekr.”. Developed based on the...
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy