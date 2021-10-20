Madison LeCroy Wants To Have Kids With Her Fiance Brett Randle

When you know, you know. It looks like Madison LeCroy is all but ready to lock it in with her fiancé Brett Randle and push out some babies. The Southern Charm star is apparently not shy about shouting from the rooftops about how much she’s into her new boo whom she’s only known for about 7 months.

She gushed to Us Weekly about her man and how he is making her change her plans, “I may end up having more kids than I originally planned”, she opened up to the mag. As we know, Madison is a divorcée and shares her 8-year-old son, Hudson , with ex-husband John Hughes .

You know this is true love because Madison is willing to sacrifice her bangin’ bod for the sake of making her Mormon love a daddy. Not sure how Mormon he is to propose to a non-Mormon but okay…what do I know? Everything I know about Mormonism, I learned from Bravo anyway. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are seriously doing God’s work by educating the masses on this religion.

So from what I’ve gathered from Mormon cousins and RHOSLC stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose is that Mormons are all about the pursuit of perfection and that a blonde-haired, blue-eyed look is the ideal. So check, check for Madison . She’s got that going for her and she’s a babe, no denying that. But the girl is no saint. Her mouth has gotten her into trouble more than a few times with her castmates. And lest we forget that she was once “the other woman” in her dealings with Jennifer Lopez’s used-to-be man , Alex Rodriguez . Quite the resume for a pious man to take on as a wife but perhaps her fiancé is one of those non-practicing Mormons à la Heather and Whitney.

Either way, according to Madison , as an older man, Brett will be ready to start the baby making as soon as possible. She states, he would like to “jump the gun” because “he is five years older.” Wow, she makes 35 seems so old. It’s here before you know it girl! Enjoy that 6-pack while it lasts.

If you were wondering what a potential pregnancy would mean for her role on Southern Charm , well Madison doesn’t seem to think that it would be a good fit for her. She tells Us Weekly that she doesn’t think she would appear on the show with her future family but that her fiancé supports her decision nonetheless.

