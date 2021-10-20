Mary Cosby Appears In Court Following Claims She Provided Shelter To A Runaway

While all of the stars of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are unique in their own special way, Mary Cosby takes the cake . She found her way out of her endless closet to show up for Season 2 and somehow found a way to show off even more of her goofy personality . We’ve learned that Mary must fart in silence. She apparently developed a close relationship with Brooks Marks over their feelings regarding Miss Jen Shah. And even though she’s battling her own accusations, most poignantly that she is running a cult , she’s found a way to lash out at her co-stars. Particular Whitney Rose and Heather Gay , otherwise known as Bad Weather to Lisa Barlow. Mary is not a fan of the blonde storm.

Jen’s legal accusations will clearly be central to the RHOSLC story this season. But Mother Mary has a few problems of her own. A few months back, Mary was charged with unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway, of which she pleaded not guilty. Now, Radar Online reports that Mary appeared in court recently for the charge.

Mary appeared alongside her 19-year-old son Robert Cosby Jr. Not to be confused for Mary’s step grandpa/husband Robert Cosby Sr . Mary and her son have been accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway. The particular details of the incident are unknown, but it apparently has to do with Robert Jr.’s girlfriend, who he may or may not still be dating. The incident allegedly went down in April.

Mary’s lawyer Clayton Simms says the charges “sound sinister” but that the “reality of the situation is much different.” The case involves a situation where Robert’s girlfriend’s mother didn’t want him hanging around, so she called the police, Simms added. “Rather than the Salt Lake City Department focusing on real crime, they’re turning into the relationship police,” Simms said. “We think there’s absolutely no merit to the case.” If that’s the case, Mary might need the relationship police to help her figure out why she is appalled at the idea of living with Robert Sr. for the rest of her life.

Both Mary and Robert Jr. pleaded not guilty, and their attorneys asked for the hearing to be continued to December. If found guilty, they will have to pay a $1,380 fine. The judge approved moving the hearing, so the mess is far from over. However, Mary’s lawyer seems confident that the case is a misunderstanding and will be easily resolved. But I guess it’s up to the judge to decide that. Jen’s just probably happy someone other than her has legal allegations for once.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THE CHARGES MARY IS FACING IS THE RESULT OF A MISUNDERSTANDING? WHY DO YOU THINK MARY WANTED TO DELAY THE HEARING?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Mary Cosby Appears In Court Following Claims She Provided Shelter To A Runaway appeared first on Reality Tea .