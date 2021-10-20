What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's cheese lasagna

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make cheese lasagna.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ lb. fresh ricotta cheese

• 1 large egg

• ½ teaspoon salt

• Freshly ground pepper

• 1 lb. shredded mozzarella

• 16 oz. Marinara

• 3 Fresh Lasagna sheets (uncle Giuseppes)

• 1 cup Pecorino Romano

• ¼ chopped parsley

• ¼ lb. slicing mozzarella (4 thick slices)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine ricotta, egg, pecorino, and salt in a medium bowl. Season with pepper and mix well.

2. Spread ½ cup marinara in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place a one lasagna sheet over marinara. Scoop ½ of the ricotta mixture over the lasagna sheet, sprinkle with pecorino and ½ of the shredded mozzarella. Add dollops of marinara over the cheese being carful not to add too much. Place another lasagna sheet over the cheese layer. Scoop the remaining ½ of the ricotta mixture over the lasagna sheet, sprinkle with pecorino and the remaining ½ of the shredded mozzarella. Add dollops of marinara over the cheese being careful not to add too much. Add the last lasagna sheet to the top of the cheese mixture and press down leveling off the lasagna. Add the remaining marinara to the top of the lasagna making sure the entire surface is coated with a thin layer of sauce. Top the lasagna with the four slices of mozzarella and Cover with aluminum foil.

3. Place baking dish in the oven. Bake until cheese is golden brown and sauce is bubbling, 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.