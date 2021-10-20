CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's cheese lasagna

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20udZr_0cWxUd5300

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make cheese lasagna.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ lb. fresh ricotta cheese

• 1 large egg

• ½ teaspoon salt

• Freshly ground pepper

• 1 lb. shredded mozzarella

• 16 oz. Marinara

• 3 Fresh Lasagna sheets (uncle Giuseppes)

• 1 cup Pecorino Romano

• ¼ chopped parsley

• ¼ lb. slicing mozzarella (4 thick slices)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine ricotta, egg, pecorino, and salt in a medium bowl. Season with pepper and mix well.

2. Spread ½ cup marinara in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place a one lasagna sheet over marinara. Scoop ½ of the ricotta mixture over the lasagna sheet, sprinkle with pecorino and ½ of the shredded mozzarella. Add dollops of marinara over the cheese being carful not to add too much. Place another lasagna sheet over the cheese layer. Scoop the remaining ½ of the ricotta mixture over the lasagna sheet, sprinkle with pecorino and the remaining ½ of the shredded mozzarella. Add dollops of marinara over the cheese being careful not to add too much. Add the last lasagna sheet to the top of the cheese mixture and press down leveling off the lasagna. Add the remaining marinara to the top of the lasagna making sure the entire surface is coated with a thin layer of sauce. Top the lasagna with the four slices of mozzarella and Cover with aluminum foil.

3. Place baking dish in the oven. Bake until cheese is golden brown and sauce is bubbling, 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Cheese#Lasagna#Aluminum Foil#Food Drink#Marketplace#Pecorino#Preheat
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy