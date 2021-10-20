Why some Americans are hesitant to get the Covid vaccine

After waiting nearly a year since the first COVID-19 vaccines began to be rolled out to American adults, it looks like it's time for kids to get their turn in line. An FDA advisory committee voted Tuesday in favor of authorizing the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which has cleared the way for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in next week on Nov. 2 and 3. If all goes as expected, the vaccine will become widely available just a few days later.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO