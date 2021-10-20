CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Transgender youth sports bill prompts contrasting opinions

By Tim Griffin
 8 days ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill that will stop transgender students from participating in sports teams that align with their gender identity.

This law would apply to students in elementary school through collegiate level sports.

The bill was passed by the Texas Senate and is now awaiting a signature from Abbott.

Kitana Sanchez, a trans advocate with the Corpus Christi LGBT and the Coastal Bend Trans Alliance, says trans youth shouldn't have to agonize about issues like this.

"They shouldn't have to worry about that, they're kids, they're youth," Sanchez said. "They're trying to establish themselves right now, school and eventually decide where they want to go to college and their careers."

Ricardo Castillo, an employee with Lynn's Gym and a former coach, says he agrees with this proposed transgender law.

"You're gonna have trouble with litigation, Medical, UIL," Castillo said. "It's gonna change a lot of things, so it's best to leave it alone."

It's not clear when the governor is expected to sign this bill.

Coles High School honors General Powell

Dr. Gloria Scott is a full-time volunteer at Coles high school and she’s been creating a tribute to share the memory of General Powell with a simple goal in mind. “To know about him, and to be exposed to what he thought, and how it influences this country, this city, this county, this school, CCISD and the students in it right now,” she says.
HIGH SCHOOL
COVID-19 booster shots available in Nueces County

COVID-19 booster shots were shots were federally approved this week and guidance was given on who can receive them. Those booster shots are now available in Nueces County. For those who are vaccinated by Moderna or Pfizer it must be at least six months since your last shot. Those eligible are people over 65 years old, those people 18 years or older and live in long-term care setting, have an underlying medical condition or live in a high risk setting.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
