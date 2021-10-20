Mock DUI Crash to be Held at West Virginia State University Thursday, October 21

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In observance of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, West Virginia State University (WVSU) will hold a mock DUI vehicle crash on campus Thursday, October 21, at 12:30 p.m. in the student plaza between the Wilson University Union and Keith Scholars Hall.

The educational mock crash will involve student actors portraying the roles of victims, and one student who is found to be intoxicated at the scene. The West Virginia State University Police Department and the Institute Volunteer Fire Department will be responding to the scene as they would a real emergency situation. The public should not to be alarmed as sirens and lights will be heard and seen from the emergency vehicles that are participating in the event.

A DUI simulator also will be available for students to experience at the same time Thursday inside the Wilson University Union.

National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, October 17-23, is an educational week held in institutions of higher education nationwide the third October of each year. The week aims to bring attention to issues posed by excessive drinking among college students.