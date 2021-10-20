CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute, WV

Mock DUI Crash to be Held at West Virginia State University Thursday, October 21

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlArs_0cWxTYeV00

INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In observance of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, West Virginia State University (WVSU) will hold a mock DUI vehicle crash on campus Thursday, October 21, at 12:30 p.m. in the student plaza between the Wilson University Union and Keith Scholars Hall.

The educational mock crash will involve student actors portraying the roles of victims, and one student who is found to be intoxicated at the scene. The West Virginia State University Police Department and the Institute Volunteer Fire Department will be responding to the scene as they would a real emergency situation. The public should not to be alarmed as sirens and lights will be heard and seen from the emergency vehicles that are participating in the event.

A DUI simulator also will be available for students to experience at the same time Thursday inside the Wilson University Union.

National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, October 17-23, is an educational week held in institutions of higher education nationwide the third October of each year. The week aims to bring attention to issues posed by excessive drinking among college students.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

2 West Virginia prosecutors accused of conduct violations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia prosecutors are accused of conduct violations for their part in dismissing charges for monetary donations to a Christmas gift program, officials said. The Investigative Panel of the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board accused Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Glenville moving to university status

GLENVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First the north central West Virginia city of Glenville got a traffic roundabout. Soon they’ll be home to the state’s newest university. Gary Z. Morris, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at what is now Glenville State College, made the university status announcement in a letter to school alumni.
GLENVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Cabell Midland wins West Virginia marching band prize

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Forty–three bands from around West Virginia showcased their talents on Saturday in the tenth annual State Marching Band Invitational Championship. Cabell Midland High School won the awards for Overall “Honor Band” and Old Gold Division Grand Champion, according to a news release from the state Department of Arts, Culture and History. Paden City High School won the Blue Division Grand Champion award.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Institute, WV
State
Virginia State
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Warns of Faith-Based Scams

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be cautious when responding to charitable solicitations from their house of worship or faith-based charities. “We want people to donate to their local church or favorite charity but to do so wisely,” Attorney General Morrisey said....
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Wvsu
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Issues Statement on Challenge to Paycheck Protection Act

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement regarding the legal battle at the State Supreme Court of Appeals over the West Virginia Paycheck Protection Act:. “The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has more than once held that the West Virginia Constitution...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy