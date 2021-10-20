CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

5 Frames with a Leica 35mm f2.4 Summarit-M, Leica M6 and Fuji Pro400H at EI400 – by Phil Harrison

35mmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently wrote a 5 Frames piece about the Zeiss 35mm f/2.8 C Biogon T* ZM, extolling its virtues. Shortly afterward I suddenly decided I wanted a Leica 35mm lens on my M6! No logic in the decision at all. The only modern Leica lens I could possibly afford was a...

www.35mmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
shutterbug.com

Is a 35mm or 50mm Lens Better for Portraits? (VIDEO)

Which lens is better for portraits, a 35mm or 50mm prime lens? That's a question many photographers ask and one that Mitch Lally attempts to answer in the below lens comparison portrait test. In the video, Lally captures his friend and model Swarali while using a 35mm f/1.8 lens on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
leicarumors.com

Updates on the Ur-Leica camera model project on Lego Ideas

There have been several updates on the Ur-Leica camera model project on Lego Ideas (click on images for larger view):. A Leica display stand has been added. Part count went from 205 to 314. Decorated parts went from 3 to 5. The lens cover now swivels. The shutter release button...
VISUAL ART
cameralabs.com

Nikon Z 40mm f2 review

The Nikon Z 40mm f2.0 is a short “standard” prime lens for Nikon’s Z-series mirrorless cameras of DX or FX format. On a full format body the lens covers an angle-of-view of 57 degrees, while on a cropped body like the Z fc or Z50 the lens provides a 60mm equivalent focal length. In Nikon’s lens line-up for their Z cameras the Z 40mm f2.0 is slotted between their Z 50mm f1.8 S and Z 35mm f1.8 S. Compared to the Z 28mm f2.8 which accompanied the release of the Nikon Z fc camera the new lens has a one stop brighter focal ratio but is still very small and light.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leica Cameras#Leica M6#Fuji#Ei400#The Summarit M
ephotozine.com

Voigtlander APO-SKOPAR 90mm F2.8 VM Lens & APO-SKOPAR 90mm F2.8 SLIIs Lens Announced

Voigtlander has introduced two new lenses: the Voigtlander APO-SKOPAR 90mm F2.8 VM and the Voigtlander APO-SKOPAR 90mm F2.8 SLIIs. The Voigtlander APO-SKOPAR 90mm F2.8 VM features a newly designed optical system that uses Abnormal Partial Dispersion glass for 5 out of 7 elements in 7 groups while the apochromatic design makes axial chromatic aberration as close to zero as possible.
ELECTRONICS
35mmc.com

An Experiment with Sprocket-Hole Panoramas – By Joris Koolen

As a relatively new amateur photographer, I settled quite quickly into a default process. I have a favourite film in a preferred format that I develop with my process of choice. However, when someone sent me three rolls of expired Kodak Tri-X 400, I figured that I might as well experiment with them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
leicarumors.com

TTartisan announced a new light meter for Leica cameras

TTartisan announced a new light meter for Leica cameras priced at $56 – significantly cheaper when compared to the popular Voigtlander VC Speed Meter II priced at $225. The TTartisan online store offers international shipping. The meter conveniently slips into the camera’s shoe while readings are taken. Three dials –...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Business Insider

Ricoh Announces HD PENTAX-D FA 21mm F2.4ED Limited DC WR Lens

The HD PENTAX-D FA 21mm F2.4ED Limited DC WR lens is the first D FA-series lens in the PENTAX Limited lineup to optimize the visual characteristics of digital images, with a goal of enabling a level of imaging performance that can't be measured in numerical values, alone. The new lens captures the prevailing ambience and true-to-life sense of depth of the scene and is designed to make photography enjoyable for its users — essential elements of the PENTAX Limited series. The 21mm ultra-wide-angle focal length, not previously available in the FA Limited series and ideal for landscape photography, adds a new perspective of visual expression to the Limited series.
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

Omnar 26mm f/6 rangefinder lens for Leica M-mount (CN26-6) officially announced

The previously reported Omnar 26mm f/6 rangefinder lens for Leica M-mount (CN26-6) is now officially announced and available for order. Additional information and pictures of the new lens:. Omnar Lenses are excited to announce the launch of their first lens, the Omnar CN26-6, a 26mm f/6, fixed aperture, rangefinder coupled,...
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

Zidoo M6 preview with Android 11

I’ve now had more time to play with Zidoo M6 Arm mini PC powered by a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor. I intended to review the device with Ubuntu, but I misunderstood, and Android 11 was pre-installed on the device. I was also told since this model is mainly for industrial control, I might want to focus on performance and connectors rather than how well all functions work.
TECHNOLOGY
spotlightepnews.com

Lexus goes racing with 2021 RC F Fuji!

We usually don’t associate Lexus, the luxury automaker, with race cars. But that changes as we take a look at a very rare and special edition of the Lexus RC – the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition. Other than missing all the sponsorship decals and race car number, this is a car that looks as if it were meant to be driven on the racing circuit. And Lexus is making it available for the general public to buy. But obtaining one may not be so simple – more on that later. First, let’s see what the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is.
CARS
cnx-software.com

Rockchip RK3566 Benchmarks in Android 11 (Zidoo M6)

I received Zidoo M6 last month, a mini PC based on Rockchip RK3566 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor. I initially understood it came with Ubuntu Linux, but actually, it came pre-loaded with Android 11, so I’ve decided to run some benchmarks on the RK3566 device to see how it performs compared to other Arm systems.
COMPUTERS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Leica Optics Amplus 6 Scopes Finally Available in America

The Leica Optics Amplus 6 scope line is now available in the U.S. and at a price that won't break the bank. When it comes time to shop for a scope, some get nervous when they hear the name “Leica” recommended, especially those of us with limited funds. Leica has a reputation of being among the “Big Three” in Europe, and they’re well-known for producing premium-quality optics in binoculars, spotting scopes and riflescopes.
ELECTRONICS
35mmc.com

Samsung Slim Zoom 1150 Review: Good Results, Frustrating Experience – by Shawn Granton

I haven’t given much thought to the idea of Korean film cameras. Electronics, sure. Cars, OK. But cameras? I’m guessing there was some kind of domestic camera industry in South Korea sometime before the 1980s, when South Korean brands became noticeable in the US. But I can’t find much on the English web. Any time I try to search for “vintage Korean film camera” I get links to phone apps, articles about cameras made out of paper or candy, or a Korean cafe built to resemble a Rolleiflex TLR. (Which admittedly sounds pretty cool.)
ELECTRONICS
35mmc.com

Ensign Selfix 820 with One Roll of Fomapan 100 – by Steve Phillips

A year ago, on holiday in Cornwall, I took a box camera with me on a coastal walk, and published the results here. One year on, and a camera or two later, here we go again. This time it was a bit more of a leap into the unknown. The camera in question is an Ensign Selfix 820, from the early 1950s, which I had bought a few weeks before and not had a chance to test. I already owned a Selfix 1620, which had produced some decent images, (sixteen on a roll of 120 film) so I gambled on its big brother. This one gives eight 9cmx6cm shots, which certainly concentrates the mind on getting it right first time. It does come with optional folding frames, to reduce the size to 6×6, but for this trial I went big. It comes with a Ross Xpres 105mm f/3.8 lens, which has a good reputation.
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

The Leica IIIf wooden replica camera is back in stock

The Leica IIIf wooden replica camera is back in stock at the LR Online Store. International shipping is included in the price. When ordering please select the wooden Leica IIIf replica or the Leica M3 replica model from the dropdown:. Please note that each wooden Leica replica camera will be...
ELECTRONICS
35mmc.com

Minolta AF Reflex 500 Review – Letting the Cat Out of the Bag – By Bob Janes

This article is mainly a review of an unusual lens – the Minolta AF Reflex 500. This was one of the few Autofocusing Catadioptric lenses to be made. I also have a Korean-made manual focus ‘Cat’ that I will use for some comparisons. Mine is badged as a Vivitar. The same lens has been produced in recent times with a Samyang or Rokinon branding.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

You can now pre-order the new Voigtlander 90mm F2.8 Apo-Skopar Leica M-mount lens for $799

Cosina’s new Voigtlander 90mm F2.8 Apo-Skopar lens for M mount camera systems is now available to pre-order. The fully manual lens uses an apochromatic optical design, which Cosina claims ‘makes axial chromatic aberration as close to zero as possible.’ It’s constructed of seven elements in seven groups, five of which use Abnormal Partial Dispersion (APD) glass. Cosina claims these elements ‘make images rich, three dimensional in character, and extremely sharp.’
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy