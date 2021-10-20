CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge collapse kills one in Southwest Georgia

By Steven Poeling
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 8 days ago

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a bridge collapse in Southwest Georgia has claimed one life.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), a portion of an access road bridge near I-20 in Newton County collapsed Tuesday evening while construction workers were dismantling the bridge.

NCSO says the collapse caused three construction workers to become submerged in the Yellow River.

Company found negligent in Outer Banks bridge collapse that killed man

First responders rescued the workers from the river.

NCSO says one individual died.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) two others suffered serious injuries.

Additional equipment, crews and a crane worked overnight to recover equipment from the collapse.

NCSO says they expect the bridge to be closed for the next 270 days.

