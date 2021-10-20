CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

edglentoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased, and said uneven vaccine uptake posed a threat to the continent. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic, the...

www.edglentoday.com

Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
101 WIXX

Indoor life as winter sets in is driving COVID rise in Europe – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – More social mixing indoors after the lifting of restrictions just as winter sets in is driving a rise in COVID-19 infections in many countries across Europe, the World Health Organization’s emergency director Mike Ryan said on Thursday. “Most of those restrictions are now not in place anymore...
Vladimir Putin
Axios

Putin supports week at home for workers amid rising COVID-19 deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday supported a proposal to institute a non-working week to curb record high coronavirus deaths, AP reports. Driving the news: Putin said Wednesday that he backs a non-working period, where workers will stay at home, beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through the following week, when four of seven days are already state holidays, per AP.
Washington Examiner

Moscow to close businesses and schools for over a week as COVID-19 cases rise

Moscow will implement a quarantine period next week to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge in case numbers. From Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, all schools, nonfood stores, gyms, cinemas, and other entertainment venues will be closed, and restaurants and cafes will only deliver takeout orders. Museums, theaters, concert halls, and other venues will be limited to those who provide proof of vaccination or past illness, a practice that will remain after the quarantine period, according to the Associated Press .
AFP

WHO wants $23.4 bn for Covid plan

The World Health Organization said Thursday it needed $23.4 billion over the next 12 months for its plan to conquer Covid-19, urging the G20 to show some leadership and pay up. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bluntly told the Group of 20 global powers, meeting this weekend in Rome, they could no longer leave poorer countries hanging out to dry in the pandemic. Tedros said the money was needed to secure Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments -- and potentially prevent another five million deaths in the crisis. The G20 "have the ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic", Tedros told a press conference.
AFP

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus set to stay on as WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, one of the most prominent figures during the Covid-19 pandemic, is the sole candidate to lead the World Health Organization once his current term expires, the WHO announced Friday. "A single candidate was proposed by member states by the September 23, 2021 deadline: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus," the WHO said in a statement.
Europe
The Independent

Bulgaria's hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 infection surge

Medical workers at Bulgaria’s main emergency hospital are waging an uphill battle as a surge in coronavirus cases has overwhelmed the country's ailing health care system. Following a relatively quiet summer, the Balkan country has been hit hard by another wave of the pandemic as it failed to take tighter containment measures. Bulgaria's health woes have been compounded by a prolonged political crisis that has left the country without a regular government since last spring, eroding public trust in institutions. Bulgarian health officials blame public mistrust in vaccines and the government — just 1 in 4 adults is fully...
AFP

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threats of retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access to waters. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will hold brief face-to-face talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, vowed to defend UK interests in the dispute, but emphasised the historical strength of cross-Channel ties. "We will do whatever is necessary to ensure UK interests," he told reporters on board his plane as he flew to the G20 summit in Rome, adding: "The ties that unite us, that bind us together are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship." France is incensed that Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs, have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters post-Brexit.
MarketWatch

Novavax files for provisional approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

Novavax Inc. said Friday it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Australia. "The company's application to the TGA marks the first complete application for provisional approval of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in Australia," the company said in a statement. The move comes just days after Novavax filed for approval of the vaccine in the U.K. with the completion of a rolling submission to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The submission was based on late-stage data from about 45,000 patients that the company said showed high efficacy and well-tolerated safety, including against variants of Covid-19. The company is planning to submit filings to other regulators in key markets, including Europe, Canada, New Zealand and the World Health Organization, as well as other markets around the world. In the U.S., Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the FDA by year-end. Shares were down 0.7% premarket, but have gained 35% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME — (AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of...
Daily Mail

Now China launches possible 'satellite-crushing weapon' as President Xi calls on military to 'break new ground' in arms development following hypersonic nuke test

China has launched a new craft into space that the US warns could be a satellite-crushing weapon. Beijing blasted the Shijian 21 satellite into orbit on Sunday aboard a Long March rocket, saying the mission will test 'technologies to... neutralise space debris'. But Washington says the same technology can be...
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
