UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend ‘critical’ climate summit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encourages all leaders to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday when...

101.9 KELO-FM

UK PM Johnson: COP26 outcome is in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation. “COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also very difficult,...
WORLD
The Independent

Who is going to Cop26? Putin snubs event in blow to climate talks

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, prime minister...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

World leaders prepare for UN climate summit

Leaders from nearly 200 countries are set to gather in Glasgow, Scotland next week for the United Nations Climate Change conference. Tom Armstrong, who served in the White House Office of Science and Technology under the Obama administration, joins CBSN to discuss what's ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
William James
Boris Johnson
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan PM plans to attend COP26 summit

Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is planning to attend the UN summit on climate change to be held in Britain next month, according to NHK World. The summit would be his first overseas trip after taking office. The COP26 conference is scheduled to take place...
UNITED NATIONS
Shropshire Star

Indian PM Modi to attend Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow

News comes after leaked documents show efforts by countries including India putting pressure on UN science body to change report. India’s leader Narendra Modi will attend the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, it has emerged. Mr Modi will join other world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Prime...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Sponsors Criticizes COP26 Claiming the Climate Summit is "Mismanaged"

Companies that contributed millions of pounds to sponsor the Cop26 climate conference have blasted it as "mismanaged" and "very last minute" as the event in Glasgow approaches next month. The sponsors, which include some of the country's largest corporations, have filed formal complaints with the government, blaming "very inexperienced" civil...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Obama to attend UN climate summit in Glasgow

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Glasgow next month for the UN climate summit, CNN reports. Driving the news: Obama will meet with young climate change advocates and "urge more robust action going forward by all of us — governments, the private sector, philanthropy and civil society," according to an Obama spokesperson, per CNN.
POTUS
#Uk#Climate#British Prime Minister#The United Nations#Reuters#Russian
theedgemarkets.com

China's Xi will not attend COP26 in person, UK PM Johnson told — report

LONDON (Oct 15): Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the COP26 climate summit in person, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told, The Times newspaper reported. Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow on Oct 31-Nov 12, is...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Cop26 is not a photo op’: UK calls on leaders to honour climate promises at Glasgow summit

The world’s most polluting countries must come forward with tougher plans for how they reduce their climate impact by 2030, a UK minister will say on Tuesday.Alok Sharma, president-designate of the Cop26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow in just a few weeks, will also urge countries to protect trees, reduce coal and switch over to electric cars as part of “concrete” efforts to tackle the climate crisis.It comes after a UN analysis found that countries are still far off course for meeting the world’s aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.The review found that countries’ current...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions. Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the...
JOE BIDEN
The Independent

Australian PM says he will attend Cop26 climate summit, as doubts grow over China’s Xi Jinping

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has finally confirmed he will attend the  Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, even as uncertainty persists over China’s Xi Jinping attendance at the event.Describing it as an “important event,” Mr Morrison said on Friday: "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow summit, which I’m looking forward to attending.”Britain is set to host the United Nations-led 26th summit United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26 in its largest city Glasgow between 31 October to 12 November. The world leaders from about 200 countries will meet to negotiate key climate deals in global...
WORLD
Climate Change
Environment
U.K.
Scotland
Russia
dallassun.com

Japanese PM mulls attending UN climate change meet in Glasgow

Tokyo [Japan] October 14 (ANI): Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told British PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday that he is considering whether to attend the leaders' session of the UN climate change talks in Glasgow in November. This came after both the leaders held a telephonic conversation after Kishida...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK summons French ambassador over ‘unjustified’ and ‘confrontational’ fish row

Boris Johnson’s Government has condemned “unjustified” French threats and summoned the country’s ambassador in London as the dispute over fishing rights escalated.The row over post-Brexit fishing rights has turned increasingly bitter, with a UK boat detained in a French port and threats of further action by the Paris government.Diplomatic efforts to resolve the row have involved the UK’s ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings, and Cabinet minister George Eustice talking to ministers in the French government.We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolveUK Government...
U.K.
Reuters

China's Xi to attend G20 leader's summit via video link

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China’s foreign ministry on Friday. He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said. Xi has not left China...
CHINA
The Independent

UK Treasury chief set to hail economic rebound in budget

Britain s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament later Wednesday. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known is set to tell lawmakers that the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

France still holding British fishing boat and risks breaking Brexit trade deal, says UK

The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Why chancellor can drink in the Commons - but only on Budget day

Unlike several chancellors who went before him, teetotaller Rishi Sunak chose water over alcohol today as he delivered his Budget to MPs in the Commons - but there was a boost for drinkers as he announced plans to slash duty on alcohol, meaning cheaper pints from as early as Wednesday night.But some observers joked that Mr Sunak must have been drunk on something by announcing a cut to air passenger duty ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow next week, where Boris Johnson is tasked with getting world leaders to agree on new targets to reduce emissions,...
FOOD & DRINKS

