The Little Falls Police Department welcomed their newest member. Tommy Trommelen was officially sworn in by Mayor James Damiano as a new officer on Sept. 15. Trommelen was born and raised in Clifton. After graduating from Clifton High School, he began volunteering for the Little Falls Fire Department as a firefighter and as an emergency medical technician during the summer 2011. He then became a Passaic County Jail corrections officer with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department. After attending the Bergen County Police Academy, he worked as an officer with the Clifton Police Department prior to coming to Little Falls.

LITTLE FALLS, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO