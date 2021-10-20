CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Has Solskjaer turned Man United around? And is he the right person to take the club forward?

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been nearly three years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as Manchester United manager, picking up from Jose Mourinho in late December 2018...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned the right to see out the season despite their patchy form

Paul Scholes says Manchester United should stick with under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until at least the end of the season. The Red Devils splashed out over £100million in the summer on a lavish recruitment drive which saw them bring back superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have struggled during the early stages of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer MUST 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of work-rate as he calls on boss to find the right 'balance' in his team amid fears Manchester United's start has been 'WORSE than it looks'

Gary Neville believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must 'compensate' for Cristiano Ronaldo's weaknesses if Manchester United are to challenge for the title, as the pundit called on the Norwegian to find the right 'balance'. Expectations at United have skyrocketed following the 36-year-old's sensational £19.8million return to Old Trafford this summer,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
The Independent

‘He deserves a chance’: Scholes urges Man United to stick with Solskjaer

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has urged the club to stick with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The legendary midfielder also suggested expectations are high this season, calling on United to win a trophy. “I think he deserves a chance,” Scholes said. “We’ve seen under [Louis] van Gaal and [Jose] Mourinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Europa League
vavel.com

Solskjaer aiming for 'big boost' over Atalanta to turn United's fortunes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed himself and his Manchester United players to turn the team’s fortunes around following their latest disappointing result. Saturday’s chastening loss to Leicester City came at a time when the United manager was already under scrutiny due to patchy performances prior to the international break. United’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd 3-2 Atalanta: Solskjaer turns it around under pressure - but which Man Utd will face Liverpool?

The reaction to Manchester United's 3-2 win over Atalanta was just about as confused as trying to sum up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's present status as manager. Solskjaer thought they "played well" in the first half. Former United midfielder Paul Scholes described the same 45 minutes as "a major worry" and a period that would see them rolled over by Liverpool when they meet on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Man United are less cohesive, need a defensive midfielder and their backline is shaky, but there's progress and they're entertaining again... so are they heading in the right direction under Solskjaer?

Nothing sums up the conflicting moods at Manchester United right now better than Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand debating the merits of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wildly erratic team following their dramatic Champions League comeback against Atalanta. In the red corner, Ferdinand was upbeat after seeing United recover from two goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand rips into Manchester United's lack of 'unity' and pressing ability in lacklustre defeat against Leicester and admits under-pressure boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'will be judged' now he has 'his own squad'

Rio Ferdinand has blasted Manchester United's lack of 'unity' and pressing ability after a hugely disappointing 4-2 defeat against Leicester on Saturday. The Red Devils were outclassed, outfought and outplayed as Brendan Rodgers' side took a fully deserved three points at the King Power. And iconic former defender Ferdinand declared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'tell agents there is no managerial vacancy to fill' as club 'insist Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has their backing' behind the scenes despite growing pressure amid stumbling run of form

Manchester United have reportedly thrown their support behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer behind the scenes by insisting they have no plans to replace him. The Norwegian has increasingly come under pressure in recent weeks, with his side managing just one point from their last three league matches. That run leaves them sixth in the Premier League table, ahead of the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Peter Schmeichel claims Antonio Conte is NOT the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United... as club legend doubles down on view that big-name managers 'do not work' at Old Trafford

Peter Schmeichel has doubled down on his defence of former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Manchester United legend insisted that Antonio Conte should not replace the Norwegian at Old Trafford. Pressure is mounting on the United boss after a disappointing run of three league games without victory heading into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

It’s mine going forward – Solskjaer shoulders responsibility for United drubbing

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he still has the backing of the club’s hierarchy despite the humiliating 5-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Reds enjoyed their biggest ever win at Old Trafford, which started emptying even before half-time substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for a foul on Naby Keita.Former United defender Gary Neville labelled it a “monstrous day” but said that the board were “unequivocal” in their support of Solskjaer, who won the treble with the club in 1999.Asked if he believes he still has that backing...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy