College Sports

TNET: Two Tigers named to ESPN midseason freshman All-America team

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Two Tigers true freshmen were among the standouts of the season's...

www.tigernet.com

BamaCentral

Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

TNET: Underdog Tigers facing a complete team in Pitt

No. 24 Clemson has struggled to beat even lesser opponents this season, and the opposition gets better this week when they take on a Pitt team that head coach Dabo Swinney says is the most complete team the Tigers have played since Georgia. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Updated Clemson bowl projections send Tigers all around the country

Two of the latest bowl projections send Clemson West of the Mississippi. ACC bowl committees have an option few would have expected and will have to weigh fanbase enthusiasm versus name recognition come late December. Clemson dropped to 4-3 with a 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh Saturday, but Dabo Swinney' Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

4 local schools headed to MHSAA football Playoffs

IONIA — Now that the book is closed on the 2021 high school football regular season, four teams from in and around Ionia will continue their season with a shot at the state title. The four teams, Portland, Pewamo-Westphalia, Belding and Portland St. Patrick, have all been dominant this year...
IONIA, MI
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin gearing up to leave Penn State for SEC job?

James Franklin has reportedly hired a new agent, and the move could signal that the Penn State coach is positioning himself to leave for a new job this offseason. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Franklin has hired Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency. He was previously represented by Trace Armstrong of Athletes First.
NFL
College Sports
Sports
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Alabama moves up again in AP, coaches polls

Nine days before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Nov. 2, Alabama moved up to No. 3 in Sunday’s AFCA coaches poll and the Associated Press poll. It is the second consecutive week the Tide has risen after falling to No. 5 after its loss to Texas A&M. Alabama beat Tennessee on Saturday by 28 points, which was enough for voters to move them ahead of Oklahoma. The Sooners fell to No. 4 in both polls after a 35-23 win at Kansas.
ALABAMA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE

