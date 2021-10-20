Teen dies in Bozeman crash

A 17-year-old boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman Tuesday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the boy was driving a BMW X5 southbound on Fort Ellis Road near the Frontage Road around 6:13 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The vehicle went straight off the left side of the roadway, impacted a bridge support pier and caught fire, according to the report. The boy sustained fatal injuries in the incident.

Road conditions were bare and dry at the time of the crash, and speed is suspected as a factor.

No further details, including the boy’s identification, were available. We will update you if we get more information.