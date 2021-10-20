JeffCo student escaped after she was grabbed by suspect at Hine Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A student at Dakota Ridge High School who was running around Hine Lake Monday was grabbed by a suspect, but was able to escape and get to safety.

On Monday between 3:50 and 4 p.m., the athlete was running on a dirt path along the north side of Hine Lake when an unknown person — only identified as a man — lunged at her and grabbed her around the waist with both of his arms, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.

The student yelled and was able to break away from the person.

The man was described as white and between 30 to 40 years old. He was between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches. He was wearing jeans, a dark baseball hat, dark tennis shoes and a shirt (unknown color), the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they believe this was an attempted child abduction.

Deputies searched the area but could not locate the man.

The sheriff’s office has extra patrols in the area during the after-school hours.

Anybody who may have seen the man is asked to call Investigator Kevin Donahue by calling 303-271-5612.