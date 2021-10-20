Daily Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain then rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0