Daily Weather Forecast For Medford

MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain then rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.