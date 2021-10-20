CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima Daily Weather Forecast

Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 8 days ago

LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0cWxPxNi00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lima, OH
