Lima Daily Weather Forecast
LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
