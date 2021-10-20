CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

College Student-Athlete From Hudson Valley Dies In Accident

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Hgp_0cWxPwUz00

A college student from the Hudson Valley has died from injuries in an accident on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Rockland County resident Madie Nicpon, a 2019 graduate of Suffern High School, was a junior at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

She was a biopsychology major and a member of the college's women’s lacrosse team.

The specific nature of the accident has not been released.

News of the tragedy was shared with the university community in a statement signed by Tufts' president, dean of student affairs, and dean of the school of arts and sciences.

On Sunday night, Oct. 17, approximately 3,000 students, faculty and staff gathered on campus for a candlelight vigil.

"The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts," the university's statement said.

At Suffern High School, Nicpon was a three-sport standout in lacrosse, field hockey, and indoor track teams at Suffern High School. She earned Academic All-America honors, was a member of the National Honor Society, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class.

She is survived by her parents Kathy and Chris and brothers Brian and Mikey.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Ricpon family cover medical and funeral expenses has raised around $140,000 as of Wednesday morning, Oct. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
Rockland County, NY
Accidents
City
Suffern, NY
State
Massachusetts State
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tufts University#College Student#Hudson Valley#Accident#Suffern High School#Academic All America
Daily Voice

Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

State Police are set to temporarily close a roadway in the Hudson Valley due to an investigation.New York State Police said State Route 9G/Violet Avenue in Dutchess County will close for about two hours on Thursday, Oct. 28, due to an investigation between E/W Dorsey Lane and Cottage Road in Hyde P…
HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Daily Voice

New Fitness Center To Open In Fairfield County

A brand-new fitness facility is set to open in Fairfield County this week.D1 Training will launch the new location in Norwalk on Saturday, Oct. 30, the company announced. The gym will be located in the SoNo Collection shopping center, and it will be run by local entrepreneur Todd Hittle.Hittle will…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Morris & Essex Line Train In Summit

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a train Thursday afternoon in Summit, officials said.The pedestrian was struck by NJ Transit's Morris & Essex line train 6625 near the Summit Station around 12:45 p.m., NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said.The victim's age and extent of injuries were unknown…
MORRIS, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
152K+
Followers
29K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy