Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Smith News Beat
 8 days ago

FORT SMITH, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cWxPsy500

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

