Lynchburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LYNCHBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0