Could Tarantino’s Next Movie Not Be His Last? He Says ‘Kill Bill 3’ and a Spaghetti Western Could Happen

By Chris Lindahl
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
The speculation around what will be Quentin Tarantino ’s tenth and final movie is seemingly never-ending, thanks in no small part to Tarantino’s own free-wheeling interview style. The filmmaker recently gabbed about the hypothetical plot of “ Kill Bill Vol. 3,” talked about his unmade “Star Trek” installment, and even joked about retiring now , ending his filmmaking career with the Oscar-winner “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

On Tuesday, Tarantino added even more fuel to the speculative fire. Speaking at the Rome Film Festival, he vaguely alluded to the idea of not calling it quits after 10 movies, via a Variety report . The director said he has “no idea” what his next film will be. Asked if it could be another “Kill Bill,” he responded “Why not?” before adding: “But first I want to make a comedy.”

From Variety, here are excerpts from comments at the festival, where he was bestowed with a lifetime achievement award from Dario Argento.

“It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing — and I’m not going to describe what it is,” Tarantino said. “But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it.”

“I’m looking forward to shooting that [thing] because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language,” he went on, before breaking into laughter.

“The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk,” Tarantino laughed again.

Which project that Spaghetti Western would be a part of is uncertain — another movie? An anthology series? But one thing is clear: Though he’s never short of ideas, it’s quite likely that even Tarantino is unsure of exactly what the rest of his creative life will look like.

Tarantino revealed his most recent project in July, when he announced he has purchased the Vista Theater in Los Angeles. He plans to program first-run, 35mm films at the single-screen cinema, which has yet to reopen under the director’s ownership.

That announcement came shortly after the release of his novel adaptation of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which reveals the backstory and future of Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth. While he was promoting the book, Tarantino revealed he’s also written a stage version of the 10-time Oscar nominated film, a story that “deals with Italy.”

As for “Kill Bill Vol. 3,” Tarantino discussed his ideas for the film during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast in June. The Bride and Bebe — played by real-life mother and daughter Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke — would be on the run. Elle Driver, a one-armed Sophie Fatale, and Gogo’s twin sister could all make appearances.

And he has plenty of other ideas in play: There’s the “Star Trek” screenplay he worked on with Mark L. Smith and an idea he batted around about making a Rambo movie starring Adam Driver . He has, however, put to bed the idea of rebooting “Reservoir Dogs,” in the closest thing to a definitive decision as one can expect from Tarantino.

