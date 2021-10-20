Newnan Weather Forecast
NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
