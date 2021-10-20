Sioux City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SIOUX CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



