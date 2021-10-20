Sioux City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SIOUX CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
