Daily Weather Forecast For Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
