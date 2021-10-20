Merced Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MERCED, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



