Johnson City, TN

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Johnson City

Johnson City Times
 8 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Johnson City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Johnson City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cWxP8tG00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnson City Times

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
