Kennewick Weather Forecast

KENNEWICK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.