Kennewick Weather Forecast
KENNEWICK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
