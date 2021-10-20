CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Weather Forecast

Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 8 days ago

KENNEWICK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Comments / 0

 

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick, WA
