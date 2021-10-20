CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Scranton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Scranton News Alert
 8 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scranton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Scranton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0cWxP5F500

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

