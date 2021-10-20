CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump on Missoula’s rainy forecast today

 8 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Missoula, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Missoula:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cWxP4MM00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

