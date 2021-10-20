CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Rainy forecast for Terre Haute? Jump on it!

Terre Haute News Watch
8 days ago
 8 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Terre Haute Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Terre Haute:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWxP3Td00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
