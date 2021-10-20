Charleston Daily Weather Forecast
CHARLESTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
