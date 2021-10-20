Charleston Daily Weather Forecast

CHARLESTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



