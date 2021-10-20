CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House unveils plans to roll out coronavirus vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

By FDA authorizes Moderna, Johnson, Johnson boosters, says people can g...
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The White House on Wednesday announced plans to distribute vaccines to a huge group that has been ineligible so far to receive the coronavirus shots — 28 million children aged 5 to 11. The operation is...

