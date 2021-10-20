Jackson Weather Forecast
JACKSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0