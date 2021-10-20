CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AT&T Business CEO Anne Chow won't back down to Asian hate, and she's urging other leaders to stand firm in their own convictions

By Marguerite Ward
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCYsJ_0cWxOvMn00

Samantha Lee/Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUFBm_0cWxOvMn00
Anne Chow, the CEO of AT&T Business, told Insider that the number of women in Fortune 500 CEO positions was "unacceptable."

AT&T Business

  • Anne Chow, the CEO of AT&T Business, has faced prejudice and bias throughout her career.
  • She's using her platform to speak out against Asian hate and get more women of color in leadership.
  • In an Equity Talk, Chow shares her advice for the next generation of CEOs.

As the CEO of the business arm of the telecommunications giant AT&T, Anne Chow is often insulated from the outside world by a league of assistants. But that doesn't mean she's immune to racism, sexism, or prejudice.

In her ascension to the coveted CEO seat, she's been talked over in meetings and faced doubts about her leadership and public-speaking abilities. The hardest part of her career, she said, wasn't the sacrifice the work called for. Instead, it was soldiering on through implicit and explicit bias from colleagues.

"I think there's an assumption that because I'm a CEO, I don't run into any of these problems," Chow told Insider. "It's so not true."

A Cornell-educated engineer turned business executive, Chow continues to endure such microaggressions as remarks about how "articulate" and "good at public speaking" she is. People still ask her, "Where are you really from?"

"I'll get those until the day I die," Chow, who is AT&T's first woman of color to serve as a CEO, said. "I have always had to be conscious about managing people's perception of me."

Her history dealing with bias has fueled an insatiable desire to help other professionals from marginalized backgrounds. Since taking the helm of her company in 2019, Chow has put AT&T on course to increase the representation of women and people of color in leadership positions. When she started, women made up 36% of all leaders, and people of color made up 39%. Women now make up just under 40% of all leaders, and people of color make up 41%, according to a 2020 report.

Before she became CEO, Chow created a mentorship and sponsorship program for women of color at the company. Because of her, over 400 women of color have expanded their professional opportunities within the company or have been promoted as a result. During her 31-year tenure at AT&T, Chow has held several high-profile roles, including president, senior vice president, and assistant vice president.

With plans to continue increasing diversity in leadership, Chow is "looking to move all of this representation forward, strategically," she said.

In the latest installment of The Equity Talk, I talked to Chow about her recent condemnation of Asian hate, lessons from last year, and the wisdom she's imparting to the next generation of CEOs.

Interview edited and condensed.

In March, after a string of anti-Asian attacks, you penned a moving letter against Asian hate. You wrote, "What we do today will shape generations to come. It's time to listen. It's time to seek to understand. It's time to engage and take action." What moved you to speak out at that time?

That piece came from my heart. I felt like I needed to write these thoughts down. As an Asian American person, I'm having all these emotions and issues go through my mind: anger and frustration. I felt I needed to represent my community.

Then, as a leader, as a CEO who happens to be Asian, I realized I have this platform that can be used to increase awareness, catalyze change. That also compelled me to write it.

I was nervous to put this out there. It was raw. But I have no regrets.

I heard from one of my employee's daughters after I published that piece. She's 16. This girl, who was trying to work through her own identity and feeling biased against, said she found my piece relatable and inspiring. That's why I wrote the piece, because I don't want anybody to have to think they're alone in what they're experiencing.

Tell me about your greatest accomplishment in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

One of the things I'm most proud of creating is the Women of Color program. I started noticing a trend both inside my company and outside of my company. Women were making notable progress in the workforce. But women of color were not.

Then, LinkedIn and McKinsey came out with their Women in the Workplace report in 2016. So finally, when those reports started coming out, it had the data that proved exactly what I was observing. It says something like, "When a company focuses on women only, women of color are left behind." So I went to our chief diversity officer and I said, "We have to do something."

We got together and looked over the research and pulled together a focus group of women of color - Black, Latina, Asian, Native American. Those sessions were cathartic. There was so much commonality in the stories. It was a moment of realizing we had to do something about the prejudice and bias women of color face.

We developed a Women of Color initiative back in 2017. We've had some 400 women and their supervisors participate. We work with supervisors on what it means to support a woman of color in her profession. For me, I think it's one of the greatest legacies that I will leave behind at this company.

How were you personally impacted by the tumultuous year of 2020?

In 2020, with the trigger points of the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, I, like so many others, wanted to figure out how to lean in and do something. I gathered a group of my Black leaders that I trusted to tell me the truth. I had several discussions on what I could do. One idea was leading through authentic communication. So we created this series called "Candid Conversations."

We've talked about the Black professional experience. We've talked about racial trauma. I had a fireside chat with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi on how to be an anti-racist. We've had conversations with the LGBTQ+ community, the Asian community, the Latino and Hispanic communities, and conversations around parenting. We need to have compelling, candid conversations.

The next one we are doing is going to be with law enforcement. Because this whole thing about defunding the police and the polarization between Black and blue is just not right. We have a deep-rooted commitment to public safety and to serving and enabling law enforcement as our customers. So you know, we're going to tackle that conversation because not only is law enforcement a constituency to us as a business, it's important to us in general, right? Whether you're talking to the FBI, the police, the military, they're important. So that's going to be our next conversation. I want normalize the ability to have a conversation in a safe environment.

What's your advice for the next generation of corporate executives?

I'd say that you should surround yourself with as much difference from you as possible and listen more than you speak.

You also have to really ensure that you have a clear articulation of your company values and your company mission. Because this shouldn't and this cannot be a side thing. It can't feel like diversity is compliance. My hope is that you know, triggered by the pandemic and this reckoning, there's this realization that change doesn't just happen in the public sector. It has to happen in the private sector, too.

Our future as a country is diverse. So the question becomes, do we lean into it and do we harness it as an advantage for our organizations and our communities? Or do we not? Embracing diversity is a business imperative to your workforce, your customers, and your partners.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
culturemap.com

Asia Society presents Bank of America Women's Leadership Series Asian American Leaders Standing Up for Racial Justice

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the aftermath of the 2020 racial justice protests and rise in bias incidents targeting Asians, the broader AAPI community has worked to shape policy addressing the needs of their communities. Women, among the most affected, are frequently at the forefront of this work, organizing to promote civic engagement and championing social and racial justice through local, state, and national action.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Business#Ceos#Asian#Cornell
MarketWatch

Former Levi Strauss executive named JCPenney's CEO

Simon Property Group Inc. and other owners said late Monday that Marc Rosen has been appointed chief executive officer of its department-store chain JCPenney, effective Nov. 1. Stanley Shashoua, Simon's chief investment officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the board of directors after serving as interim CEO of JCPenney since January, the owners said. Rosen brings more than 25 years of retail and e-commerce experience to the role, most recently serving as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas at Levi Strauss & Co. , according to a statement. "Marc joins JCPenney following a year of focused work to stabilize the business, improve financials, and position the retailer for long-term success," Shashoua said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Sammons Financial Group Among Top Companies in U.S. for Work-Life Balance

In its most recent survey rankings, Glassdoor analyzed millions of voluntary employee reviews submitted to its web site. Each comment represents input from full-time, U.S.-based employees and spans the time frame of March 15, 2020, through September 28, 2021. The time period covers the entire 18-month span where the COVID-19 pandemic prompted most companies to adopt a work-from-home mandate. At its peak, Sammons Financial Group had approximately 95 percent of its employees working from home.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Reuters

Shares tumble in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

(Reuters) - Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, were on track for their second straight day of losses on Tuesday after a staggering rally last week. The stock was last down 17.7% at...
POTUS
The Independent

Facebook Inc.: A look at other corporate rebranding efforts

Facebook Inc. announced Thursday that it is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., joining a long list of companies that have tried to rebrand themselves over the years.The move comes as the company deals with the fallout from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.The name of the Facebook app itself won't change, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the broader company will focus on the “metaverse,” a virtual computer-generated space where people can interact. It...
BUSINESS
phillytrib.com

White people have a monopoly on 'sin' industries. It's time to change that.

It’s one of the basic truths of American capitalism — and it comes from Chris Rock’s 2004 stand-up comedy special. In his routine, Rock riffs that Black people can prosper in this country only so long as nobody gets hurt. As for the people in charge of industries such as tobacco and alcohol that have been central to our nation’s history and economy, despite profiting from social pain? “It’s all right, because it’s all White.”
ECONOMY
fox29.com

Walmart calls corporate employees back to office, global tech team to stay remote

Many Walmart company employees will soon have to return to the office after the company announced its upcoming plans in a memo Friday. "We will transition to working together in our campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of Nov. 8," Chief People Officer Donna Morris said. "While technology has enabled us to succeed while working virtually throughout the pandemic, there is no substitution for being in the offices together — it helps shape our culture, collaborate, innovate, build relationships and move faster."
BUSINESS
nationalblackguide.com

Founder of Detroit Based Black-Owned Firm to Join Apple’s Impact Accelerator for Innovative Business

RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services has announced that it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation, and smarter chemistry. RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services is one of 15 businesses selected for Apple’s first Impact Accelerator cohort.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Anger as tech executive calls Pete Buttigieg a ‘loser’ for taking paternity leave

A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

269K+
Followers
19K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy