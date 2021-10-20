Lafayette Weather Forecast

LAFAYETTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 58 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



