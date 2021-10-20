CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in College Station

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 8 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in College Station. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for College Station:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cWxOtbL00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
College Station Daily

College Station Daily

College Station, TX
111
Followers
330
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy