Take advantage of Wednesday sun in College Station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in College Station. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for College Station:

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.