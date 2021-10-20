Daily Weather Forecast For Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.